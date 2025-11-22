Rescue from Cyber Slavery: A Tale of Deception and Liberation

In a shocking turn of events, Vikas Rana from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district was rescued from a cyber-fraud syndicate in Cambodia. According to police reports, Rana became a victim of a well-organized network that recruits individuals under false job offers abroad only to trap them in illegal online activities.

The saga began when Rana traveled to Cambodia seeking employment, only to find himself confined against his will in a so-called 'slavery centre.' His wife, Dolly, urgently reported the situation, prompting a swift investigation led by the Additional Director General of Police (Meerut Zone) and the Deputy Inspector General (Meerut Range), who tasked the Baghpat cyber cell with looking into the matter.

Preliminary findings supported the allegations, unearthing a troubling trend of youth exploitation via cyber-fraud. In coordination with both the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the Indian Embassy in Cambodia, local law enforcement successfully orchestrated Rana's release, exposing the dark underbelly of cyber slavery on foreign soils.

