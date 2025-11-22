Left Menu

Chandigarh's Constitutional Realignment: A Move Towards Independent Administration

The Centre plans to include Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution, potentially allowing for an independent administrator. This proposal is part of the Constitution (131 Amendment) Bill 2025, to be discussed in the upcoming Winter session. The inclusion aligns with similar Union territories without legislatures.

New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has proposed integrating Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Indian Constitution, enabling presidential regulations for Union territories. This move, part of the Constitution (131 Amendment) Bill 2025, aims to bring Chandigarh in line with other UTs devoid of legislatures, like Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Article 240 grants the president authority to regulate certain UTs for effective governance. Currently, Chandigarh is administered by the Punjab governor, but this amendment might pave the way for an independent administrator, as in the past. AAP MP Vikramjit Singh emphasizes Punjab's historical claims on Chandigarh, urging lawmakers to address the Centre's 'politically sensitive' move.

Chandigarh's administration has seen changes; it was independently run by a chief secretary until 1984, thereafter by the Punjab governor. Past efforts to appoint an independent administrator faced opposition from Punjab leaders. Singh highlights Chandigarh as a joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, seeking its transfer to Punjab as historically promised by the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

