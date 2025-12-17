Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Village Outreach: Bringing Governance to the Grassroots

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched the 'Administration Towards the Villages' campaign, directing officials to hold 45-day camps across the state. These camps aim to provide comprehensive access to welfare schemes by involving public representatives and ensuring the presence of district magistrates and senior officers for problem resolution.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has initiated a comprehensive effort to bring governance closer to the grassroots by directing the organization of a 45-day campaign titled 'Administration Towards the Villages'. The initiative aims to hold camps across the state to guarantee the benefits of central and state welfare schemes reach every individual.

Dhami reviewed the campaign preparations, emphasizing the importance of conducting multipurpose camps at the Nyaya Panchayat level. These camps are planned to proceed in a phased manner throughout all Nyaya Panchayats to ensure the smooth execution of welfare schemes and collect applications directly from the public in rural areas.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the necessity of widespread publicity for these camps, ensuring advanced information for residents. He instructed district magistrates and senior administrative officers to attend camps regularly, focusing on resolving grievances effectively. The campaign is seen as a pivotal move towards enhancing governance accessibility for Uttarakhand's rural populace.

