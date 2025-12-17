Left Menu

Banerjee's Bold Charges Against BJP's Governance Approach

Trinamool Congress's Abhishek Banerjee criticizes the BJP for lacking accountability over West Bengal dues and replacing MGNREGA's name. He questions the central government and Election Commission's actions regarding infiltrators and claims the BJP fosters anti-Bengal sentiments. Banerjee also challenges Governor Bose's accusations about a public event mishap.

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress's national general secretary, lambasted the ruling BJP for its handling of pending dues owed to West Bengal, emphasizing that merely renaming MGNREGA would not suffice. Criticizing the government's decision to remove Mahatma Gandhi's name, Banerjee argued this act undermines Bengali sentiments.

During an interaction in New Delhi, Banerjee held the BJP accountable for stalls in West Bengal's funding and called out Governor CV Ananda Bose for his critical comments. He pointed to inconsistencies in handling events and tragedies across states, noting Bengal's prompt public apologies in contrast.

The release of the Special Intensive Revision electoral rolls further ignited Banerjee's discontent. He accused the BJP of fabricating narratives about Rohingya infiltrators and criticized Home Minister Amit Shah for not managing border security effectively. Banerjee also raised concerns over the mishandling of the election roll process by the Election Commission.

