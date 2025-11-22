Leadership Debates Intensify Over U.S.-Russia Peace Plan for Ukraine

European and Western leaders convened at the G20 summit to scrutinize a U.S. peace plan proposed by President Donald Trump as a solution to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. While the proposal seeks to address Russian interests, allied leaders believe it requires significant revisions to better protect Ukrainian sovereignty.

The first draft of the 28-point plan endorses key Russian demands, leading European capitals to express a mix of praise and caution. Leaders emphasized that the proposal forms a foundation for peace but necessitates further work to ensure a just and lasting resolution, considering it unpalatable for Kyiv as it stands.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned his nation about a road fraught with difficult choices — maintaining national dignity or risking losing vital U.S. support. With a Thursday deadline looming, leaders rally to secure concessions while high-level U.S.-Ukraine discussions continue in Switzerland. The overarching narrative remains to prevent any global precedence where crimes against humanity and states could go unchecked.

(With inputs from agencies.)