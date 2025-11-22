Operation Sindoor: The Symphony of Military Precision

Operation Sindoor showcased the Indian armed forces' exemplary coordination, effectively targeting and destroying nine terrorist sites within a mere 22 minutes, according to Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi. The swift military action underlined the harmonious integration of intelligence, precision, and technology.

In a landmark attack on May 7, India's Operation Sindoor dismantled terror infrastructures in both Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, retaliating against Pakistani offensives. The conflict, involving nuclear-armed neighbors, concluded in 88 hours with a mutual understanding reached on May 10.

During a convocation address, Gen Dwivedi emphasized the importance of foresight, leadership, and adaptability amidst changing global dynamics and technological advances. He urged graduates to embrace change, citing the military's evolution and the strategic intertwining of geoeconomics and military tactics.

