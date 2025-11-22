Drones Spark Security Alert at Dutch Military Base

The Dutch military engaged in a defensive operation on Friday night, firing at unidentified drones over Volkel Air Base in eastern Netherlands. Despite the efforts, no wreckage was retrieved, the Ministry of Defence reported.

The drones were spotted between 7 pm and 9 pm by base security, leading the air force to respond with ground-based weaponry in an attempt to neutralize the threat. However, the drones left the site, evading capture.

Recent weeks have seen a spate of such incidents in both the Netherlands and Belgium, prompting inquiries from military and civilian police forces. Authorities have not disclosed the motives for these drone flights, citing security concerns. Flying drones near airports and military bases remains illegal for safety reasons, the ministry emphasized.

