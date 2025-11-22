Left Menu

Drones Spark Security Alert at Dutch Military Base

The Dutch military fired at drones over Volkel Air Base, but no wreckage was found. Incidents involving unidentified drones have been reported in the Netherlands and Belgium, prompting investigations by military and police. Drone flights near airports and military sites are prohibited due to safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:53 IST
Drones Spark Security Alert at Dutch Military Base
The Dutch military engaged in a defensive operation on Friday night, firing at unidentified drones over Volkel Air Base in eastern Netherlands. Despite the efforts, no wreckage was retrieved, the Ministry of Defence reported.

The drones were spotted between 7 pm and 9 pm by base security, leading the air force to respond with ground-based weaponry in an attempt to neutralize the threat. However, the drones left the site, evading capture.

Recent weeks have seen a spate of such incidents in both the Netherlands and Belgium, prompting inquiries from military and civilian police forces. Authorities have not disclosed the motives for these drone flights, citing security concerns. Flying drones near airports and military bases remains illegal for safety reasons, the ministry emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

