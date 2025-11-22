Major Arms Cache Uncovered in Baramulla
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation. This included an AK-47 rifle and associated magazines. The cache was discovered in the forested area near Darkunjan village, prompting police to register a case.
In a significant development in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces unearthed a substantial cache of arms and ammunition in the Baramulla district. The operation took place on Saturday and was part of broader efforts to ensure peace in the region.
Officials confirmed the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, two AK magazines, and 54 rounds of ammunition. The find was made during a search and area domination initiative conducted by the Army in the forested terrain near Darkunjan village in Boniyar.
Following the discovery, police have registered a case and launched further investigations to trace the origins of the arms and ensure regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
