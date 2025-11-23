Left Menu

G20 Push for Clean Energy and Global Cooperation: Modi's Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a G20 initiative focused on enhancing clean energy transitions, recycling, and critical minerals research. He emphasized the need for global cooperation in disaster resilience and food security. Modi also advocated for greater inclusion of the Global South in governance structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-11-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 00:46 IST
G20 Push for Clean Energy and Global Cooperation: Modi's Vision
  • Country:
  • South Africa

During the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi put forth a significant initiative geared towards enhancing clean energy transitions, recycling, and conducting joint research on critical minerals. Modi's vision aims to bolster global cooperation, particularly in disaster resilience and food security, stressing a shift towards a development-centric approach.

In a call for enhanced collaboration, the Prime Minister suggested the creation of a G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership to make satellite data more accessible to developing nations for agriculture, fisheries, and disaster management. Modi also highlighted the importance of linking public health, sustainable agriculture, and disaster preparedness to ensure global security.

Modi underscored India's commitment to clean energy and sustainability, proposing a G20 Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative to promote recycling and urban mining. He further advocated for stronger representation of the Global South in global governance, emphasizing the importance of solidarity, equality, and sustainability in inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

 South Korea
2
Senators Slam Trump's 'Wish List' Peace Plan for Ukraine

Senators Slam Trump's 'Wish List' Peace Plan for Ukraine

 Canada
3
Ice Dance Duo Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron Soar to Grand Prix Victory

Ice Dance Duo Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron Soar to Grand Prix Victory

 Global
4
High-Stakes Election in Guinea-Bissau: A Battle for Stability and Reform

High-Stakes Election in Guinea-Bissau: A Battle for Stability and Reform

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025