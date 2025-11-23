G20 Push for Clean Energy and Global Cooperation: Modi's Vision

During the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi put forth a significant initiative geared towards enhancing clean energy transitions, recycling, and conducting joint research on critical minerals. Modi's vision aims to bolster global cooperation, particularly in disaster resilience and food security, stressing a shift towards a development-centric approach.

In a call for enhanced collaboration, the Prime Minister suggested the creation of a G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership to make satellite data more accessible to developing nations for agriculture, fisheries, and disaster management. Modi also highlighted the importance of linking public health, sustainable agriculture, and disaster preparedness to ensure global security.

Modi underscored India's commitment to clean energy and sustainability, proposing a G20 Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative to promote recycling and urban mining. He further advocated for stronger representation of the Global South in global governance, emphasizing the importance of solidarity, equality, and sustainability in inclusive growth.

