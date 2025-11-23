Tunisia's Cry for Justice: Unrest Under President Saied's Rule

In a significant display of opposition, over 1,000 Tunisians took to the streets of downtown Tunis to protest against what they describe as President Kais Saied's authoritarian rule. The demonstration, under the slogan "Against Injustice," united families of political detainees and activists from varied ideological backgrounds.

The protesters, some clothed in black and chanting anti-regime slogans like "The people want to overthrow the regime," expressed their frustration with Saied's rule. The protest symbolizes a broader wave of civil unrest across Tunisia, marked by political and economic instability. Last Thursday, journalists rallied against a crackdown on press freedom and the suspension of civil society groups.

Rallying organizers like Ayoub Amara highlighted the plight of political prisoners and drew attention to other grievances, such as environmental protests in Gabes, and arbitrary detentions under anti-terror laws. Human Rights Watch and other rights groups have raised alarms over the wave of repression, noting over 50 arbitrary arrests since late 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)