Tunisia's Cry for Justice: Unrest Under President Saied's Rule

Protesters in downtown Tunis rallied against President Kais Saied's authoritarian rule, demanding the release of political prisoners. Over 1,000 demonstrators, joined by activists and detainees' families, called out Saied's suppression of press freedom, judicial interference, and arbitrary arrests, highlighting nationwide unrest over political and economic instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 23-11-2025 01:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 01:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Tunisia

In a significant display of opposition, over 1,000 Tunisians took to the streets of downtown Tunis to protest against what they describe as President Kais Saied's authoritarian rule. The demonstration, under the slogan "Against Injustice," united families of political detainees and activists from varied ideological backgrounds.

The protesters, some clothed in black and chanting anti-regime slogans like "The people want to overthrow the regime," expressed their frustration with Saied's rule. The protest symbolizes a broader wave of civil unrest across Tunisia, marked by political and economic instability. Last Thursday, journalists rallied against a crackdown on press freedom and the suspension of civil society groups.

Rallying organizers like Ayoub Amara highlighted the plight of political prisoners and drew attention to other grievances, such as environmental protests in Gabes, and arbitrary detentions under anti-terror laws. Human Rights Watch and other rights groups have raised alarms over the wave of repression, noting over 50 arbitrary arrests since late 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

Latest News

