Tragedy Strikes: Woman Electrocuted by Live Wire
A 65-year-old woman named Sarojini was electrocuted after accidentally touching a broken electricity line while clearing weeds at Kuthuparamba. Despite local efforts to save her, she was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. An investigation into the accident has been initiated.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident occurred at Kuthuparamba, where a 65-year-old woman, Sarojini, was electrocuted after coming into contact with a broken electricity line. The unfortunate event took place as she was engaged in clearing weeds in a resident's compound.
Local residents immediately alerted the authorities after witnessing the incident. Fire and Rescue Service personnel swiftly disconnected the power supply and transported Sarojini to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the reasons behind the unnoticed damaged wire, which was connected to a pump house. The Kuthuparamba police have registered a case of unnatural death, and the body will be released to the family following a postmortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
