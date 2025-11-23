Controversy Over Communal Quotas in Medical Admissions

Sajad Gani Lone, president of the People's Conference party, criticized efforts to communalize medical science admissions following a BJP MLA's call for Hindu reservations in MBBS admissions at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU).

Lone, previously aligned with the BJP, stressed the importance of merit-based nationwide tests like the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical college admissions, condemning what he called politicization of the discipline.

A delegation of BJP legislators, challenging the list of admitted students predominantly from Kashmir, sought intervention from Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, underscoring the political dispute over communal representation in academic institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)