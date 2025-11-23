Left Menu

Controversy Over Communal Quotas in Medical Admissions

Sajad Gani Lone criticized the communalization of medical admissions after a BJP MLA demanded Hindu reservations in MBBS courses at SMVDU. Lone emphasized merit-based selection through NEET, condemning the politicization of medical sciences. The BJP is pressing for the revocation of the current admission list, advocating for Hindu reservations.

Updated: 23-11-2025 14:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sajad Gani Lone, president of the People's Conference party, criticized efforts to communalize medical science admissions following a BJP MLA's call for Hindu reservations in MBBS admissions at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU).

Lone, previously aligned with the BJP, stressed the importance of merit-based nationwide tests like the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical college admissions, condemning what he called politicization of the discipline.

A delegation of BJP legislators, challenging the list of admitted students predominantly from Kashmir, sought intervention from Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, underscoring the political dispute over communal representation in academic institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

