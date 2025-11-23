Controversy Over Communal Quotas in Medical Admissions
Sajad Gani Lone criticized the communalization of medical admissions after a BJP MLA demanded Hindu reservations in MBBS courses at SMVDU. Lone emphasized merit-based selection through NEET, condemning the politicization of medical sciences. The BJP is pressing for the revocation of the current admission list, advocating for Hindu reservations.
Sajad Gani Lone, president of the People's Conference party, criticized efforts to communalize medical science admissions following a BJP MLA's call for Hindu reservations in MBBS admissions at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU).
Lone, previously aligned with the BJP, stressed the importance of merit-based nationwide tests like the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical college admissions, condemning what he called politicization of the discipline.
A delegation of BJP legislators, challenging the list of admitted students predominantly from Kashmir, sought intervention from Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, underscoring the political dispute over communal representation in academic institutions.
