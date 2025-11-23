Left Menu

South Africa and U.S. Push Forward Amidst G20 Tensions

South Africa's trade minister, Parks Tau, anticipates continued negotiations with the U.S. on a trade deal, despite U.S. objections and a boycott of the G20 summit in Johannesburg. South Africa managed to pass the G20 Leaders' Declaration amidst these diplomatic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:04 IST
South Africa and U.S. Push Forward Amidst G20 Tensions
Parks Tau
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Despite recent diplomatic tensions, South Africa's trade minister, Parks Tau, remains optimistic about ongoing negotiations with the United States on a crucial trade agreement. This optimism persists despite a disagreement between the two countries at the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

During the event, South Africa successfully pushed through a G20 Leaders' Declaration, a strategic move that faced objections from the United States, ultimately resulting in the U.S. boycotting the proceedings.

Such actions underscore the complexities and challenges in international trade discussions, yet both nations seem committed to finding common ground beyond the summit discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Targets Hezbollah Leader Amid Tensions

Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Targets Hezbollah Leader Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Bus Overturns in Haryana: 15 Injured in Accident

Bus Overturns in Haryana: 15 Injured in Accident

 India
3
Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

 Nepal
4
Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025