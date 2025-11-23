Dacoits Down: Police Encounters Leave Three Injured in Odisha

In a dramatic turn of events near Rourkela town, Odisha, three individuals allegedly involved in numerous dacoities and murders sustained injuries during two separate police encounters. The confrontations unfolded as special Rourkela police teams intervened, citing self-defense, when the criminals tried to escape from the Lathikata area on Sunday.

Authorities reported that the suspects fired upon the police, prompting a retaliatory exchange of gunfire which resulted in the injuries. Subsequently, the wounded individuals were rushed to the Rourkela Government Hospital where they are now declared out of danger, according to Bonai Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ram Chandra Biswal.

Significantly, the apprehended individuals are linked to multiple dacoities and murders in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. The police have recovered three country-made firearms, a four-wheeler, and a motorcycle from the scene. Law enforcement continues its pursuit of the remaining gang members involved in the criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)