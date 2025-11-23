Left Menu

Dacoits Down: Police Encounters Leave Three Injured in Odisha

Three criminals involved in several dacoities and murders across Odisha and neighboring states were injured during two police encounters near Rourkela. Special police teams acted in self-defense when the criminals attempted to flee. The injured were hospitalized and are no longer in danger, while efforts to capture their accomplices continue.

Updated: 23-11-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:17 IST
Dacoits Down: Police Encounters Leave Three Injured in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events near Rourkela town, Odisha, three individuals allegedly involved in numerous dacoities and murders sustained injuries during two separate police encounters. The confrontations unfolded as special Rourkela police teams intervened, citing self-defense, when the criminals tried to escape from the Lathikata area on Sunday.

Authorities reported that the suspects fired upon the police, prompting a retaliatory exchange of gunfire which resulted in the injuries. Subsequently, the wounded individuals were rushed to the Rourkela Government Hospital where they are now declared out of danger, according to Bonai Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ram Chandra Biswal.

Significantly, the apprehended individuals are linked to multiple dacoities and murders in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. The police have recovered three country-made firearms, a four-wheeler, and a motorcycle from the scene. Law enforcement continues its pursuit of the remaining gang members involved in the criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

