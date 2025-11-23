Left Menu

Mystery of Abandoned Aadhaar Cards Unraveled

The West Bengal Police has launched an investigation after finding several Aadhaar cards abandoned on a footpath in Salt Lake near Kolkata. The cards included addresses from different states. Local residents discovered the cards and alerted the authorities, who are now probing the matter.

Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:33 IST
In an unusual discovery, the West Bengal Police recovered several Aadhaar cards discarded on a footpath in the Salt Lake area, near Kolkata, on Sunday.

Residents out for their morning stroll in the satellite city were surprised to find Aadhaar cards with addresses from states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, scattered on a footpath near a field between the DA and CA blocks. Acting on the tip from the alert locals who reported the incident to Bidhannagar North Police Station, law enforcement quickly responded to the situation.

A police official confirmed the retrieval of 5-6 cards and mentioned that an investigation has been launched to determine the reasons behind the abandonment of these identity documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

