Mystery of Abandoned Aadhaar Cards Unraveled

In an unusual discovery, the West Bengal Police recovered several Aadhaar cards discarded on a footpath in the Salt Lake area, near Kolkata, on Sunday.

Residents out for their morning stroll in the satellite city were surprised to find Aadhaar cards with addresses from states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, scattered on a footpath near a field between the DA and CA blocks. Acting on the tip from the alert locals who reported the incident to Bidhannagar North Police Station, law enforcement quickly responded to the situation.

A police official confirmed the retrieval of 5-6 cards and mentioned that an investigation has been launched to determine the reasons behind the abandonment of these identity documents.

