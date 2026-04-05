Tragedy Strikes in Madhya Pradesh: Lodge Collapse in Anuppur
A four-storey lodge collapse in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in three deaths and several injuries. Rescue efforts by NDRF continue as individuals remain trapped. Compensation announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. An investigation into safety violations is underway, with legal actions against responsible parties.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a four-storey lodge in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh collapsed, claiming three lives and leaving others severely injured. The unfortunate event took place late Saturday afternoon near the Kotma bus stand.
Authorities, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are rigorously conducting rescue operations amid ongoing fears that people might still be trapped in the debris. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conveyed his condolences and declared financial aid for the victims' families and the injured.
A primary investigation suggests that negligence concerning safety standards led to the collapse. Legal action has been initiated against the lodge's owner and adjacent property developer, with senior officials ensuring a thorough probe into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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