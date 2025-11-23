Left Menu

Tragic Mystery in Jalandhar: Girl Found Dead in Neighbor's Home

A 14-year-old girl was found dead in her neighbor Harminder Singh's washroom in Jalandhar, Punjab. Local residents attacked Harminder, who was later hospitalized. The deceased had visited her friend's house frequently. Police booked Harminder for murder and rape, and are conducting a post-mortem examination. An officer was suspended for negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old girl was tragically discovered dead in the washroom of her neighbor, Harminder Singh, in Punjab's Jalandhar district, local police confirmed on Sunday.

Singh, who is also the father of the girl's friend, was attacked by angry residents before being admitted to the Civil Hospital.

Following the discovery, police have booked Singh under charges of murder, rape, and sections of the POCSO Act, while an Assistant Sub-Inspector was suspended for negligence in duty. A post-mortem examination is pending as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

