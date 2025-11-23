Teen Abduction and Assault: The 'Lady Gang' Unveiled
In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, a 25-year-old woman and two teenagers were arrested for abducting and assaulting another teen. The incident, involving a group locally known as the 'lady gang,' took place on November 15. A video of the assault was shared on social media, leading to their apprehension.
A shocking case of abduction and assault has emerged from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, involving a group of young women. A 25-year-old woman, along with two 17-year-old girls, was apprehended for allegedly kidnapping a teenager and uploading a video of the assault on social media.
The police, responding to a complaint filed by the victim, took swift action, leading to the arrest and detention of the perpetrators on Saturday. The disturbing incident reportedly occurred on November 15, with the accused allegedly luring the victim to the Narmada River banks in Gwarighat and committing the crime.
Notably, one of the minors is reported to be the leader of this notorious local group referred to as the 'lady gang.' She, along with her accomplices, faced charges after initial investigations suggested their involvement in various vices. While the minors have been sent to a correctional facility, the adult remains in judicial custody.
