Pressure Mounts on Prince Andrew to Testify in Epstein Case

Pressure is building on Prince Andrew to testify before a U.S. congressional committee investigating the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This comes after comments by Britain's Prime Minister, who implied that the former royal should cooperate with investigators.

While Keir Starmer, Labour leader, avoided directly addressing the case of King Charles III's younger brother, he emphasized that anyone with relevant information should come forward. Starmer reiterated his long-held belief in cooperating with investigations.

Despite requests from the House Oversight Committee for a detailed interview regarding his ties to Epstein, Prince Andrew, now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has yet to comply. Andrew lost his royal titles amid efforts to shield the royal family from scrutiny over his relationship with Epstein.

