Left Menu

Pressure Mounts on Prince Andrew to Testify in Epstein Case

Amid rising pressure for accountability in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, there's a call for Prince Andrew to testify to a US congressional committee. British Prime Minister and MPs stress the importance of cooperation with investigators. Andrew was stripped of his royal titles amid related controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:29 IST
Pressure Mounts on Prince Andrew to Testify in Epstein Case
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Pressure is building on Prince Andrew to testify before a U.S. congressional committee investigating the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This comes after comments by Britain's Prime Minister, who implied that the former royal should cooperate with investigators.

While Keir Starmer, Labour leader, avoided directly addressing the case of King Charles III's younger brother, he emphasized that anyone with relevant information should come forward. Starmer reiterated his long-held belief in cooperating with investigations.

Despite requests from the House Oversight Committee for a detailed interview regarding his ties to Epstein, Prince Andrew, now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has yet to comply. Andrew lost his royal titles amid efforts to shield the royal family from scrutiny over his relationship with Epstein.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

 Nepal
2
Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

 Global
3
The Dilemma of Peace: Ukraine's Struggle in Geneva Talks

The Dilemma of Peace: Ukraine's Struggle in Geneva Talks

 Global
4
Hope Amidst Despair: Escape of 50 Abducted Nigerian Schoolchildren

Hope Amidst Despair: Escape of 50 Abducted Nigerian Schoolchildren

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025