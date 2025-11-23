Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Celebrates 'Police Flag Day'

'UP Police Flag Day' was commemorated with resounding accolades for the exemplary dedication, bravery, and service of the Uttar Pradesh Police. Key leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, praised the department's efforts in maintaining safety and implementing effective crime control measures.

  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the UP Police during the 'UP Police Flag Day', highlighting their tradition of bravery and dedication. The day marks a celebration of the force's unswerving commitment to service.

Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna prominently featured in the event, pinning the police flag on the Chief Minister and conducting the flag hoisting ceremony in Lucknow. The Chief Minister's residence at 5, Kalidas Marg, served as the venue for this significant occasion, with several dignitaries attending.

Governor Anandiben Patel emphasized the importance of 'Police Flag Day' as more than a ceremonial event, urging it to be a moment of reflection on the progress made by the police in crime control and service. She called for regular meetings to bolster security and the training of policewomen.

