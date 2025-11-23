Odisha Police Crackdown on Illicit Mineral Transport
Police in Odisha's Ganjam district have seized 25 vehicles involved in the illegal transportation of minor minerals like sand and murrom. The operation follows directives from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to curb illegal mining and transport. No arrests were made, but enforcement actions are ongoing.
In a significant crackdown, police in Odisha's Ganjam district have seized 25 vehicles involved in the illegal transportation of minor minerals. The operation targeted illicit transportation from riverbanks and nearby areas.
Police Superintendent Subhendu Patra revealed that the vehicles, including trucks and tractors, were carrying minerals such as sand and murrom without valid permits. Officers initiated the operation on Saturday night across various police station areas.
While no arrests were made, vehicle owners received notices, and document verification is underway. This crackdown comes after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged district officials to tackle illegal mining and the illicit liquor trade.
