U.S. Left in the Dark on Israel's Beirut Strike

A senior U.S. official disclosed that Israel did not inform the U.S. prior to its strike on a Hezbollah militant in Beirut. The U.S. administration only learned about it after the fact, although another official mentioned that escalatory actions in Lebanon were anticipated.

A senior United States official revealed on Sunday that Israel did not notify the U.S. beforehand about its military strike targeting a Hezbollah militant in a suburb of Beirut. This information was reported by an Axios journalist in a social media post on platform X.

The official stated that the U.S. administration was only informed immediately following the strike in Lebanon. Meanwhile, a second senior U.S. official indicated that the U.S. had prior knowledge for several days that Israel was planning to escalate military actions in Lebanon.

The lack of advance notice to the U.S. before the targeted strike has raised questions about the communication protocols and strategic alliances between the two nations, considering the potential for heightened tensions in the region.

