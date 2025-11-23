Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Police Crackdown: Naxalites Arrested with Explosives

Five Naxalites and two of their supporters were arrested with explosives in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district by the elite CoBRA unit of CRPF during an anti-Maoist operation. Explosive materials like tiffin bombs and cordex wires were seized, and the arrested individuals were remanded in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 23-11-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 20:17 IST
Chhattisgarh Police Crackdown: Naxalites Arrested with Explosives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Five Naxalites and two supporters have been apprehended in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district as part of a crackdown by law enforcement, officials reported on Sunday.

Operating near Kandka and Jabeli villages, the 210th battalion of CRPF's elite CoBRA unit captured the suspects during an anti-Maoist mission on Friday. Seized materials included tiffin bombs and cordex wires.

Local judicial authorities have remanded the seven individuals into custody, marking a significant step in ongoing efforts to combat Maoist activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

 Pakistan
2
Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Illegal Human Trafficking Ring to Myanmar

Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Illegal Human Trafficking Ring to Myanmar

 India
3
Snapchat's Age Verification Rollout Amid Australia’s Social Media Ban

Snapchat's Age Verification Rollout Amid Australia’s Social Media Ban

 Global
4
Real Madrid's Apology: Tribute Mix-Up Sparks Outcry

Real Madrid's Apology: Tribute Mix-Up Sparks Outcry

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025