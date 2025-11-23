Chhattisgarh Police Crackdown: Naxalites Arrested with Explosives
Five Naxalites and two of their supporters were arrested with explosives in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district by the elite CoBRA unit of CRPF during an anti-Maoist operation. Explosive materials like tiffin bombs and cordex wires were seized, and the arrested individuals were remanded in judicial custody.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 23-11-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 20:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Five Naxalites and two supporters have been apprehended in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district as part of a crackdown by law enforcement, officials reported on Sunday.
Operating near Kandka and Jabeli villages, the 210th battalion of CRPF's elite CoBRA unit captured the suspects during an anti-Maoist mission on Friday. Seized materials included tiffin bombs and cordex wires.
Local judicial authorities have remanded the seven individuals into custody, marking a significant step in ongoing efforts to combat Maoist activities in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalites
- Chhattisgarh
- arrest
- Maoist
- CoBRA
- CRPF
- explosives
- Bijapur
- custody
- operation
Advertisement