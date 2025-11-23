Chhattisgarh Police Crackdown: Naxalites Arrested with Explosives

Five Naxalites and two supporters have been apprehended in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district as part of a crackdown by law enforcement, officials reported on Sunday.

Operating near Kandka and Jabeli villages, the 210th battalion of CRPF's elite CoBRA unit captured the suspects during an anti-Maoist mission on Friday. Seized materials included tiffin bombs and cordex wires.

Local judicial authorities have remanded the seven individuals into custody, marking a significant step in ongoing efforts to combat Maoist activities in the region.

