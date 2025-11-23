Left Menu

Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Targets Hezbollah Leader Amid Tensions

Israel conducted an airstrike on a Beirut suburb, targeting Hezbollah's chief of staff Ali Tabtabai, despite a year-old ceasefire. The strike resulted in four deaths and 24 injuries. Israel insists on preventing Hezbollah from regaining strength, while Lebanon calls for international intervention to stop the assaults.

In a bold move, Israel launched an airstrike on a southern suburb of Beirut earlier this week, aiming to eliminate a senior Hezbollah official despite a ceasefire agreement brokered by the U.S. last year. The target was identified as Ali Tabtabai, Hezbollah's chief of staff, who has been under U.S. sanctions since 2016 for his role as a key leader in the militant organization.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu characterized the airstrike—its first in Beirut for months—as a necessary measure to curb Hezbollah's potential threat. Medical sources confirmed that the attack resulted in four fatalities and left two dozen injured. While the airstrike's exact impact on Tabtabai remains unclear, it has intensified the already strained relations between Lebanon and Israel.

Hezbollah has yet to comment on the strike. Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun pleaded for international intervention to halt further Israeli offensives, warning of a possible worsening of the region's security situation. The incident underscores Israel's ongoing resolve not to permit Hezbollah to recover and rebuild its military capabilities within Lebanon.

