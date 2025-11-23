Tamil Nadu Election Preparation: Enumeration Forms Distribution Nears Completion

Ninety-six percent of Tamil Nadu's electorate have received enumeration forms as part of the ongoing SIR exercise, according to officials. From November 24 to 26, senior officials plan to review the revision process and conduct inspections across the state, ensuring thorough coverage.

As per the Election Commission's statistics, Tamil Nadu has 6,41,14,587 registered electors as of October 27, 2025. By November 23, 6,15,25,728 enumeration forms were distributed, covering 95.96 percent of the electorate, according to a bulletin from the Chief Electoral Officer's office. The digitization process is progressing, with 2,59,00,786 forms already digitized, constituting 40.40 percent of the total forms distributed.

Election Commission officials, including Deputy Director P Pawan and EC-Media Division's Devansh Tiwari, will be in Chennai to oversee media coordination and voter awareness activities for SIR phase-II. They will also conduct field visits. Additionally, EC Director Krishna Kumar Tiwari will visit Coimbatore and Tiruppur, while Secretary Madhusudan Gupta will review progress in Chennai and Chengalpattu districts.

