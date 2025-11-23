Left Menu

Hamas and Egypt Discuss Ceasefire Amid Accusations of Violations

A senior Hamas delegation met Egypt's intelligence chief to discuss the ceasefire in Gaza. Both Hamas and Israel accuse each other of violations. The talks also covered the fate of militants in tunnels, with mediation ongoing by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. Israel recently reported killing senior Hamas members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 22:10 IST
Hamas and Egypt Discuss Ceasefire Amid Accusations of Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A senior Hamas delegation met with Egypt's intelligence chief in Cairo to address ongoing ceasefire concerns and severe tensions in Gaza. The meeting is part of efforts to address accusations from both Israel and Hamas of truce violations.

Egypt, along with Qatar and the U.S., has been mediating talks between Hamas and Israel to uphold a ceasefire agreement established last month. Despite Hamas' commitment to maintaining the truce, they accuse Israel of ongoing violations threatening its stability.

Talks also addressed urgent issues like the predicament of Hamas militants trapped in tunnel networks, particularly in the Rafah area. These discussions follow recent reports of Israeli airstrikes killing numerous people, including key Hamas figures.

