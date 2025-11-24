Tragedy and Resilience: The School Abductions in Nigerian States

In a harrowing series of events, 50 of 303 schoolchildren abducted from a Catholic school in Nigeria's Niger State have managed to escape, leaving 253 students and 12 teachers in captivity. The abductions underscore a growing insecurity, with armed gangs using schools as strategic targets for ransom.

The Pope expressed his deep sadness over the incident, calling for the immediate release of the hostages. Nigeria continues to face a spate of attacks, with fears rising after gunmen assaulted a church in Kwara state, leading to the liberation of 38 worshippers, thanks to efforts by security agencies.

While some students have returned to their families, Nigerian authorities face increasing pressure from both local and international communities to address these escalating threats. President Bola Tinubu vowed not to relent in securing the nation, as kidnappings spread across regions with little government presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)