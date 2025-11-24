Diplomacy in Motion: South Korea Engages China and Japan at G20

South Korea President Lee Jae Myung engaged in diplomatic discussions with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during the recent Group of 20 summit held in South Africa.

According to a statement from Lee's office on Monday, he expressed his desire for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing soon. Premier Li Qiang assured that the message would be conveyed to President Xi.

In a separate conversation, Lee and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi underscored the importance of strengthening their bilateral relations amid a challenging international landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)