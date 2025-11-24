Indian Navy Commissions INS Mahe, First of New Indigenous ASW Mahe-Class

In a landmark boost to India’s coastal defence and anti-submarine capabilities, the Indian Navy has formally commissioned INS Mahe, the lead vessel of the indigenously designed Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) series. The commissioning ceremony took place on 24 November 2025 at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, marking a major step forward in India’s pursuit of technological self-reliance and strengthened maritime readiness.

A Historic Milestone for India’s Shallow-Water Defence Fleet

The commissioning was hosted by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. The event was presided over by General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, who highlighted the significance of the induction in enhancing India’s maritime security grid. Senior naval leaders, dignitaries from Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), defence industry partners, veterans, and invited guests attended the ceremony, reflecting the national pride associated with this achievement.

INS Mahe stands at the forefront of a new generation of shallow-water combatants designed to operate in constrained littoral environments—areas where agility, stealth, and rapid threat response are essential. It is the first of eight vessels under construction by CSL, Kochi, forming a crucial component of India’s multi-layered maritime defence architecture.

A Name Rooted in Heritage and Maritime Valor

INS Mahe derives its name from the historic coastal town of Mahe on the Malabar Coast, a place known for its serene estuary and deep maritime traditions. This identity is richly reflected in the ship’s crest, featuring the Urumi, the flexible sword perfected in Kerala’s ancient martial art, Kalaripayattu. Rising from stylised blue waves, the crest symbolises precision, fluidity, and deadly efficiency.

Her mascot—the Cheetah—represents unmatched speed, alertness, and mission focus. Complementing these symbols is the ship’s motto, “Silent Hunters,” encapsulating the vessel’s covert strength, sharp detection capabilities, and unwavering readiness to counter underwater threats.

A Pillar of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the Maritime Domain

INS Mahe is a showcase of India’s expanding indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem. Designed and constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited, the platform features over 80% indigenous content, integrating systems, technologies, and components sourced from leading Indian defence firms such as BEL, L&T Defence, Mahindra Defence Systems, NPOL, and more than 20 MSMEs.

The ship’s construction involved advanced engineering practices, indigenous sonar and control technologies, and Indian-designed combat systems—demonstrating India’s capability to design and build complex naval combatants without foreign dependence. The Mahe-class programme further strengthens India’s maritime industrial base while creating opportunities for innovation, skilled employment, and long-term technological growth.

Advanced Capabilities for Littoral Anti-Submarine Warfare

Purpose-built for shallow-water anti-submarine operations, INS Mahe significantly boosts the Navy’s ability to detect, track, and neutralise underwater threats—particularly in near-shore waters where larger vessels face operational limitations.

Key operational features include:

A state-of-the-art sonar suite for high-accuracy detection of submarines and sub-surface anomalies

Integrated weapons and sensors forming a compact but potent combat network

Advanced communication systems ensuring real-time data exchange with larger naval assets

High manoeuvrability essential for operations in narrow and shallow channels

Automated control and machinery systems to support extended missions and reduce crew fatigue

The ship’s design enables prolonged patrols, quick reaction capability, and seamless integration with other elements of the Navy’s broader anti-submarine warfare strategy.

Leadership Statements Underscore National Importance

In his address, General Upendra Dwivedi praised INS Mahe as a symbol of India’s growing defence self-sufficiency. He noted that the induction reflects India’s ability to design and field sophisticated maritime platforms built entirely with indigenous technology. He emphasised that modern conflicts will be multi-domain and will demand unified effort across land, sea, air, cyber, and space, making joint operations more essential than ever.

Citing the success of Operation Sindoor, General Dwivedi highlighted how the Army and Navy have consistently demonstrated operational synergy—particularly in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions and amphibious operations globally. INS Mahe, he said, will enhance this synergy by ensuring rapid, accurate, and coordinated responses in India’s coastal and near-sea environments.

A New First Line of Coastal Defence

The Mahe-class ASW-SWC vessels will serve as the Navy’s first line of defence in the littorals, working alongside submarines, aircraft, helicopters, and larger surface combatants. Their operational presence will provide constant vigilance across India’s near-shore maritime zones, where stealthy underwater threats continue to evolve.

INS Mahe reaffirms the Indian Navy’s vision of remaining Combat Ready, Cohesive, and Aatmanirbhar. As India advances toward the goal of a Viksit Samriddha Bharat, the ship embodies national confidence, technological excellence, and unwavering maritime commitment.