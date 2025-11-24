Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds as Woman's Body Found in Suitcase at Desai Creek

The body of an unidentified woman in her late 30s was discovered inside a suitcase at Desai Creek in Thane. The woman had been beaten to death, and authorities are seeking her identity by reviewing missing person reports and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:20 IST
The tragic discovery of a woman's body stuffed inside a suitcase on the banks of Desai Creek in Thane has left police officials scrambling for answers. The body was found by authorities on Monday in what witnesses describe as a gruesome scene. Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman, estimated to be in her late 30s, was brutally beaten before being placed in the suitcase to be disposed of in the creek.

According to Sandipan Shinde, the senior inspector at Manpada police station, a murder case has been officially registered. Shinde revealed that significant efforts are being made to identify the victim, including examining missing person reports from Thane, Mumbai, Kalyan, and Dombivli, while also reviewing CCTV footage from Palava and adjacent areas.

This tragic case has raised concerns within the community about safety and has prompted a broader discussion about violence against women in the region. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist in the ongoing investigation.

