Conflict Ignites: Thai-Cambodian Tensions Escalate

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Thailand launched a series of airstrikes on Cambodia, targeting alleged military stockpiles. The disputed border regions, rich in historical significance, have become the latest flashpoints.

As both nations accuse one another of instigating the violence, casualties continue to rise. Thailand claims its airstrikes aimed to dismantle Cambodian rocket depots, while Cambodia denounces the assaults on civilian areas.

Diplomatic efforts to quell the violence are gaining momentum. Past ceasefires, previously brokered with U.S. intervention, have faltered, prompting renewed attempts by Malaysia and China to mediate the conflict.

