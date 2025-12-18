Conflict Ignites: Thai-Cambodian Tensions Escalate
The ongoing conflict between Thailand and Cambodia has intensified with more airstrikes and ground fighting. Fighting centers around disputed temple sites, with many casualties reported. Diplomatic efforts are underway to broker a lasting ceasefire, involving regional and international stakeholders like Malaysia, the U.S., and China.
In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Thailand launched a series of airstrikes on Cambodia, targeting alleged military stockpiles. The disputed border regions, rich in historical significance, have become the latest flashpoints.
As both nations accuse one another of instigating the violence, casualties continue to rise. Thailand claims its airstrikes aimed to dismantle Cambodian rocket depots, while Cambodia denounces the assaults on civilian areas.
Diplomatic efforts to quell the violence are gaining momentum. Past ceasefires, previously brokered with U.S. intervention, have faltered, prompting renewed attempts by Malaysia and China to mediate the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Financial Times Highlights: Mergers, Diplomacy, and Trade Deals
Mideast Peace Talks: Challenges in Gaza's Ceasefire Phase 2
Tensions Rise as Israel Strikes Hezbollah Amid Ceasefire Talks
Diplomatic Talks Intensify Over Hezbollah Disarmament Amid Ceasefire Strains
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Kremlin Envoy Heads to Florida Amid Ukraine War Talks