Left Menu

Political Clash Over Air Pollution: Heat Rises in India

Samajwadi Party leader RK Chaudhary's remarks linking air pollution to the burning of bodies have sparked political controversy. His statements prompted criticism from Union Minister Giriraj Singh and BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra. Amidst rising pollution in Delhi, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal criticizes the government for inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:59 IST
Political Clash Over Air Pollution: Heat Rises in India
Samajwadi Party leader RK Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial statement, Samajwadi Party's RK Chaudhary attributed air pollution to the burning of bodies and Holika Dahan festivities. He remarked that these activities exacerbate air quality issues by releasing harmful gases, insisting his comments were environmentally, not religiously, motivated.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh swiftly responded, suggesting Chaudhary consider religious conversion. Criticism was echoed by BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra, who accused Chaudhary of targeting Hindu practices instead of highlighting vehicle emissions and stubble burning as pollution culprits.

The political spat unfolded as Delhi-NCR grapples with severe air pollution. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal accused political leaders of neglect, pointing to PM Modi and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi overseas while Delhi suffers. The capital's AQI hit 'very poor' levels, intensifying calls for governmental action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025