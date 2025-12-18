Political Clash Over Air Pollution: Heat Rises in India

In a controversial statement, Samajwadi Party's RK Chaudhary attributed air pollution to the burning of bodies and Holika Dahan festivities. He remarked that these activities exacerbate air quality issues by releasing harmful gases, insisting his comments were environmentally, not religiously, motivated.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh swiftly responded, suggesting Chaudhary consider religious conversion. Criticism was echoed by BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra, who accused Chaudhary of targeting Hindu practices instead of highlighting vehicle emissions and stubble burning as pollution culprits.

The political spat unfolded as Delhi-NCR grapples with severe air pollution. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal accused political leaders of neglect, pointing to PM Modi and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi overseas while Delhi suffers. The capital's AQI hit 'very poor' levels, intensifying calls for governmental action.

(With inputs from agencies.)