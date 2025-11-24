Ayodhya Fortified for PM Modi's Ram Temple Visit

Ayodhya is under an extensive security apparatus as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits to ceremonially hoist a saffron flag at the Ram temple, symbolizing its construction completion. Authorities, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have ensured robust security and law enforcement measures throughout the city.

According to officials, 6,970 security personnel, including commandos, snipers, and technical teams, are stationed in Ayodhya. Anti-drone technology and advanced monitoring systems are in place around the temple and its vicinity for heightened security.

Specialized units such as bomb squads, VVIP protection teams, fire units, and rapid response teams are operational. Modern safety equipment, including mine detection, X-ray scanners, and high-response vehicles, has been incorporated into the security strategy to manage any potential threats effectively.