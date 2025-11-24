National Conference to Mark 75 Years of India’s Constitution Set for Nov 2025

The Dr Ambedkar Foundation (DAF), under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India, has announced a major national event to mark the culmination of the nationwide celebrations of 75 Years of the Adoption of the Constitution of India (Samvidhan @75). A prestigious National Conference will be held on 26 November 2025 at Bhim Hall, Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), New Delhi, reflecting India’s enduring constitutional spirit and its democratic evolution over seven and a half decades.

Celebrating 75 Years of Constitutional Legacy

The Conference, themed “The Living Constitution: 75 Years of Democracy, Dignity and Development,” aims to provide a comprehensive platform for reflection on India’s constitutional journey, the dynamism of its democratic institutions, and the transformative vision of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. The event marks the grand finale of a year-long commemorative initiative launched across the country to honour the adoption of the Constitution on 26 November 1949.

The programme will convene eminent jurists, distinguished Vice-Chancellors, senior academicians, Dr. Ambedkar Chair Professors, social thinkers, researchers, policy experts, and student delegates from universities and institutions nationwide—making it one of the largest gatherings dedicated to constitutional studies and social justice discourse in recent years.

Dignitaries to Honour the Occasion

The Hon’ble Former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai will grace the Inaugural Session as the Chief Guest, offering critical insights into the evolution of India’s constitutional philosophy and its application in contemporary governance.

For the Valedictory Session, the Hon’ble Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment will deliver the Chief Guest Address, marking the formal culmination of the Samvidhan @75 celebration. Senior leadership from the Ministry, including the Secretary and Additional Secretary, will also participate, underlining the significance of this national milestone.

High-Level Panel Discussions on Constitutional Themes

The Conference will host two flagship panel discussions, each focusing on pivotal aspects of India’s constitutional experience:

Panel Discussion I:

“The Living Constitution in Action: Democracy, Dignity, and Development in the 21st Century” This session will feature constitutional jurists, senior academicians, and public policy experts who will analyse how India’s Constitution continues to function as a living document—adapting to shifting social realities and guiding developmental progress.

Panel Discussion II:

“Constitutional Pathways to Social Justice and Inclusive Development: Realising Dr. Ambedkar’s Vision in Contemporary India” Chaired by leading scholars and policy specialists, this discussion will explore the Constitution’s role in shaping equitable governance, advancing social justice, and strengthening institutions that safeguard the rights of marginalized communities.

Exhibition on the Constitution-Making Era

Adding historical depth to the event, a curated special exhibition will showcase rare archival materials, original documents, photographs, and early drafts from the Constitution-making period. This immersive display aims to give participants a deeper understanding of the monumental efforts undertaken by the Constituent Assembly and the philosophical foundations embedded within the nation’s governing framework.

Keynotes, Lectures, and Interactive Sessions

Across the day, the Conference will feature keynote speeches, thematic lectures, and open interactions providing rich insights into:

India’s constitutional democracy and its institutional evolution

The persistent relevance of the Preamble’s guiding principles

The role of constitutional morality in governance

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s intellectual and reformist contributions

The Constitution’s influence on social justice policies and inclusive development models

These segments are designed to engage emerging scholars, encourage academic dialogue, and inspire the next generation of constitutional thinkers.

Participation and National Commitment

More than 700 participants—including Ambedkar Chair Professors, Assistant Professors, doctoral researchers, and final-year university students from New Delhi—are expected to attend. Their collective presence symbolizes India’s continued commitment to strengthening democratic values and fostering a deeper understanding of constitutional responsibility.

In addition, an Oath-taking ceremony of the Preamble of the Constitution will be conducted, involving officials and staff from the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and its attached bodies, autonomous organisations, commissions, and corporations. This reaffirmation underscores the enduring national promise to uphold justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

A Landmark Moment in India’s Democratic Journey

The National Conference stands as a defining moment in the Samvidhan @75 celebrations—bringing together thought leaders, scholars, and citizens to honour India’s constitutional heritage while envisioning a future anchored in democratic integrity and inclusive progress. It reinforces the collective resolve to continue nurturing the foundational ideals that have guided the Republic for 75 transformative years.