Government Tightens Laws to Curb IMEI Tampering and Telecom Fraud in India

With India witnessing a rise in cyber frauds related to mobile devices, the government’s latest measures aim to establish a zero-tolerance regime against IMEI manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:01 IST
India’s telecom ecosystem is now central to every aspect of daily life—from banking and fintech to identity services and national digital platforms. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Amid India’s rapidly expanding mobile ecosystem—now one of the largest in the world—the Government of India has intensified its crackdown on the tampering and misuse of telecommunication identifiers such as the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. As mobile devices become deeply integrated into digital payments, banking, identity verification, e-governance, and daily communication, safeguarding their identifiers has become essential for national security and citizen protection.

To address rising concerns around cyber-fraud, SIM misuse, cloned IMEI numbers, and unauthorized telecom equipment, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a strong advisory reminding citizens of the strict legal provisions under the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024.

Why IMEI Protection Matters

Every mobile device has a unique IMEI number, which plays a critical role in:

  • Verifying device authenticity

  • Tracking stolen or lost phones

  • Preventing network misuse

  • Blocking fraudulent or cloned devices

  • Ensuring secure digital transactions

Tampered or duplicate IMEI numbers allow criminals to mask their identity, evade law enforcement, and misuse networks for cybercrimes, financial fraud, spam calls, and illegal VoIP operations.

With India witnessing a rise in cyber frauds related to mobile devices, the government’s latest measures aim to establish a zero-tolerance regime against IMEI manipulation.

Strict Legal Provisions Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023

The Act provides comprehensive safeguards to stop the misuse of telecommunication identifiers. Key provisions include:

Section 42(3)(c)

Prohibits tampering with telecommunication identifiers, including IMEI numbers of mobile phones and other equipment.

Section 42(3)(e)

Bars fraudulent acquisition of SIM cards or telecommunication identifiers through cheating, impersonation, forged documents, or deception.

Section 42(3)(f)

Makes it an offence to possess any device or radio equipment—such as modems, mobile handsets, SIM boxes, communication modules, etc.—with the knowledge that its identifiers have been tampered with or configured illegally.

Penalties for Violations

  • Imprisonment up to 3 years

  • Fines up to ₹50 lakh

  • Or both

These offences are cognizable and non-bailable under Section 42(7). Section 42(6) also prescribes the same punishment for abettors, meaning even those who facilitate or encourage the offence will be held liable.

Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024: Zero Tolerance for IMEI Alteration

The Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Rules, 2024 reinforce this legal framework by strictly prohibiting:

  • Alteration of IMEI numbers

  • Use or possession of devices that allow IMEI reconfiguration

  • Production or distribution of such tampering tools or devices

These measures aim to eliminate the availability of illegal software, IMEI-changing hardware, and unregulated SIM-box equipment commonly used in cyber-frauds and international call masking operations.

What Citizens Must Avoid

The DoT advisory cautions citizens against the following:

  • Using devices with altered or duplicated IMEI numbers

  • Buying modems, SIM boxes, or modules with configurable identifiers

  • Procuring SIM cards through fake documents, impersonation, or fraud

  • Handing over SIM cards issued in their own name to others

  • Using apps or websites that manipulate Caller Line Identity (CLI) or other telecom identifiers

Crucially, citizens who give their SIM cards to others for misuse can be prosecuted as offenders, even if they were unaware of the fraudulent activity.

Ensuring Mobile Safety: Verification and Reporting

To empower citizens, the government has launched the Sanchar Saathi initiative, offering tools to verify and secure mobile connections.

IMEI Verification

Citizens can verify device details such as brand, model, and manufacturer using:

🔗 IMEI Checker: https://ceir.sancharsaathi.gov.in/Device/SancharSaathiKym.jsp

Sanchar Saathi Portal

🔗 www.sancharsaathi.gov.in

Available services include:

  • Reporting stolen or lost mobile phones

  • Checking active mobile connections under your name

  • Blocking and unblocking devices

  • Verifying IMEI authenticity

  • Identifying fraudulent SIM ownership

Mobile App Downloads

For Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dot.app.sancharsaathi

For iOS: https://apps.apple.com/app/sancharsaathi/id6739700695

With these tools, citizens can prevent unauthorized use of their mobile identity and remain vigilant against cyber-fraud risks.

Building a Secure Digital India

India’s telecom ecosystem is now central to every aspect of daily life—from banking and fintech to identity services and national digital platforms. Misuse of device identifiers poses a direct threat not only to individual privacy but also to financial security and national cyber resilience.

By enforcing stringent penalties and offering digital verification tools, the government aims to build:

  • A safe telecom ecosystem

  • A fraud-free digital marketplace

  • Stronger consumer protection frameworks

  • Greater awareness against cyber misuse

Citizens' cooperation in following the law and reporting suspicious activities is critical to achieving this vision.

 

