Stepping Up Security: Surprise Hospital Locker Inspections in Kashmir

In light of recent security concerns, police forces in Jammu and Kashmir launched surprise inspections of hospital lockers across the Pulwama and Srinagar districts. This move follows the Delhi blast on November 10 and the subsequent discovery of weapons linked to a 'white collar' terror module.

Working with health department officers, the Srinagar police scrutinized lockers used by medical staff, targeting various healthcare facilities. A previous raid uncovered an AK rifle in a doctor's locker at Government Medical College, Anantnag, prompting the crackdown.

Authorities have stressed the importance of these interventions to prevent the misuse of secure areas and maintain robust security protocols within medical institutions. Regular inspections will continue as a preventive measure against potential security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)