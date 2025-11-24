Left Menu

Imposter Prophet in Mumbai Dupes Women of 11 Lakh in Jewellery Heist

A Mumbai man, Mohsin Ali Abdul Sattar Qadari, duped two women out of Rs 11 lakh by posing as a descendant of Prophet Mohammad. After convincing them their jewellery would double in value, he fled with their valuables. An FIR has been registered against him for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:09 IST
Imposter Prophet in Mumbai Dupes Women of 11 Lakh in Jewellery Heist
man
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking case of fraud, Mohsin Ali Abdul Sattar Qadari allegedly duped two women of jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh in Mumbai by claiming to be a descendant of Prophet Mohammad. He convinced them he could double their gold and boost their financial prosperity.

The incident came to light when the women, realizing the deceit after several days, informed their husbands. An FIR was promptly lodged against Qadari under charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust at the Mahim police station.

The fraud unfolded when Qadari, invited by the women's husbands to their home, performed rituals and instructed the women to place their jewellery near a supposedly sacred relic. He later absconded with the valuables, further revealing to the victims he had sold the stolen items due to financial woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Press Freedom at Stake: AP Takes On Trump in Landmark Case

Press Freedom at Stake: AP Takes On Trump in Landmark Case

 Global
2
West Bengal's Electoral Revamp: The SIR Challenge

West Bengal's Electoral Revamp: The SIR Challenge

 India
3
Ladakh's Airport Innovation: Blending Green Tech with Cultural Heritage

Ladakh's Airport Innovation: Blending Green Tech with Cultural Heritage

 India
4
Major Milestones: Kotak Celebrates 25th, NSE Backs Climate Innovation, Bajaj Sponsors Pune Tour

Major Milestones: Kotak Celebrates 25th, NSE Backs Climate Innovation, Bajaj...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025