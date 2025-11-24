Imposter Prophet in Mumbai Dupes Women of 11 Lakh in Jewellery Heist

In a shocking case of fraud, Mohsin Ali Abdul Sattar Qadari allegedly duped two women of jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh in Mumbai by claiming to be a descendant of Prophet Mohammad. He convinced them he could double their gold and boost their financial prosperity.

The incident came to light when the women, realizing the deceit after several days, informed their husbands. An FIR was promptly lodged against Qadari under charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust at the Mahim police station.

The fraud unfolded when Qadari, invited by the women's husbands to their home, performed rituals and instructed the women to place their jewellery near a supposedly sacred relic. He later absconded with the valuables, further revealing to the victims he had sold the stolen items due to financial woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)