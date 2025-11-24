Police Crackdown: Seven Arrested in Drug Bust

Seven individuals were apprehended in separate incidents as part of a comprehensive operation against drug peddling, police revealed on Monday. The officers confiscated MDMA and cannabis from the accused, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Police teams, acting on a tip-off, arrested three people on November 23 within the jurisdiction of Chandanagar Police Station as they attempted to sell MDMA to potential buyers. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ritiraj, confirmed the seizure of 15 grams of MDMA alongside three mobile phones.

In a related incident, a 38-year-old was caught with 1,170 grams of Alprazolam. Furthermore, three residents from West Bengal were arrested in another operation near Kollur Police Station while trying to sell cannabis to labor camp workers, resulting in the seizure of 41.9 kilograms of the substance, according to a Cyberabad Police Commissionerate statement. Investigations are ongoing.

