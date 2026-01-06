Trio Sentenced for Ganja Smuggling in Jharkhand

A court in Jharkhand's Palamu district has handed down an 18-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to three individuals convicted of smuggling ganja. The Sixth District and Additional Sessions Judge, Raj Kumar Mishra, also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each accused.

In the event of non-payment of the fine, the convicts will face an additional year in prison. The incident dates back to June 7, 2019, when Sanjeev Pal, Ashish Kumar, and Rakesh Kumar Gupta were caught transporting ganja in a pick-up van.

The police intercepted the vehicle near a hospital in the Redma area, recovering 110 packets of ganja weighing 112 kg. An FIR was subsequently filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)