Left Menu

Trio Sentenced for Ganja Smuggling in Jharkhand

Three individuals in Jharkhand's Palamu district have been sentenced to 18 years of rigorous imprisonment for ganja smuggling. The court also levied a Rs 50,000 fine on each, with an additional year of imprisonment in default of payment. The culprits were apprehended in 2019 with 112 kg of ganja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:34 IST
Trio Sentenced for Ganja Smuggling in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Jharkhand's Palamu district has handed down an 18-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to three individuals convicted of smuggling ganja. The Sixth District and Additional Sessions Judge, Raj Kumar Mishra, also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each accused.

In the event of non-payment of the fine, the convicts will face an additional year in prison. The incident dates back to June 7, 2019, when Sanjeev Pal, Ashish Kumar, and Rakesh Kumar Gupta were caught transporting ganja in a pick-up van.

The police intercepted the vehicle near a hospital in the Redma area, recovering 110 packets of ganja weighing 112 kg. An FIR was subsequently filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mahindra & Mahindra Considers Price Hike Amid Economic Challenges

Mahindra & Mahindra Considers Price Hike Amid Economic Challenges

 India
2
India's Strategic Shifts in Russian Oil Imports Amid Global Sanctions

India's Strategic Shifts in Russian Oil Imports Amid Global Sanctions

 India
3
Sri Lanka's Long Road to Railway Recovery Post-Cyclone Ditwah

Sri Lanka's Long Road to Railway Recovery Post-Cyclone Ditwah

 Sri Lanka
4
Supreme Court Criticizes Punjab's 'Elastic' Admission Policy

Supreme Court Criticizes Punjab's 'Elastic' Admission Policy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

How AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026