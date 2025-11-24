Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

In Manipur's Imphal East district, tensions escalated as internally displaced persons (IDPs) clashed with security forces while attempting to return to their homes, according to officials.

The displaced individuals, hailing from areas like Ekou, Dolaithabi, and Yengkhuman, were residing in relief camps and aimed to go back home, but were halted by security personnel.

As tear gas was employed to disperse the crowd, protesters argued that with the state's annual Sangai festival underway, a semblance of normalcy had returned, underscoring their demand for resettlement. Meanwhile, Manipur Congress MLA Lokeshwar Singh called for an investigation after reports surfaced of tear gas being fired at a community health centre during the unrest.

