Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

In Manipur's Imphal East district, internally displaced people clashed with security forces as they attempted to return to their homes amidst ongoing ethnic tensions. The protesters were stopped by security forces, leading to the firing of tear gas. Manipur Congress MLA called for an inquiry into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Manipur's Imphal East district, tensions escalated as internally displaced persons (IDPs) clashed with security forces while attempting to return to their homes, according to officials.

The displaced individuals, hailing from areas like Ekou, Dolaithabi, and Yengkhuman, were residing in relief camps and aimed to go back home, but were halted by security personnel.

As tear gas was employed to disperse the crowd, protesters argued that with the state's annual Sangai festival underway, a semblance of normalcy had returned, underscoring their demand for resettlement. Meanwhile, Manipur Congress MLA Lokeshwar Singh called for an investigation after reports surfaced of tear gas being fired at a community health centre during the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

