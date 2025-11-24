Brothers Arrested for Assaulting Minors in Theft Allegation

In a disturbing case of vigilante justice, two brothers have been arrested for brutally assaulting minors they accused of theft. Muhammed Ashiq, 25, and Aadil Ahmad, 23, residents of Alinchuvadu, Keezhissery, reportedly detained two boys in a shop on accusations of theft and subjected them to severe beatings.

The minors allegedly attempted to steal food items from a stationery shop in Valappinkundu, Keezhissery. The shop had suffered previous thefts, prompting the brothers to lay in wait for the culprits. After catching the boys in the act, the brothers allegedly restrained them from 2.30 am to 6.30 am, inflicting injuries with iron rods and wooden sticks.

Police arrested Ashiq and Ahmad following an investigation that confirmed the minors' torture. The charges against the brothers include attempted murder. The injured minors are receiving medical care at Manjeri Medical College Hospital, while the juvenile theft allegation has been filed with the Juvenile Justice Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)