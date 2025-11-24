Shrouded Aid: Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Shutters Amid Controversy

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a US- and Israeli-supported organization, has announced that it will cease its operations in Gaza. The foundation, initially established as an alternative to the United Nations for delivering aid, has sparked considerable debate due to its clandestine activities and allegations of violence surrounding its distribution sites.

Director John Acree stated that the organization's mission was complete, claiming success in demonstrating a more effective means of aid delivery. However, Palestinians and aid workers reported that accessing the distribution sites required navigating Israeli military controls, often under fire, to procure essential supplies.

With the closure, GHF will hand over its operations to the US-led Civil-Military Coordination Center in Israel. Having delivered over 3 million food boxes, GHF's model may be adopted and expanded, despite previous criticism from the UN about the system potentially displacing Palestinians and consolidating Israeli control over aid distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)