Whistleblower Case Falters: Supreme Court Declines Appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear Trevor Murray's appeal to reinstate a $2.6 million jury award against UBS. This decision comes amid ongoing legal battles over whether Murray was unlawfully fired for whistleblowing. The case highlights the challenges of proving unlawful retaliation under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:20 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to review the appeal of former UBS bond strategist Trevor Murray. Murray sought to revive a $2.6 million jury award in his lawsuit, which accused UBS of unlawful termination after he refused to publish misleading financial reports. The decision leaves unresolved questions about the legal standards for proving retaliation under U.S. law.

In 2020, a Manhattan jury sided with Murray, but a subsequent legal battle ensued regarding jury instructions. In 2024, the Supreme Court provided a favorable ruling for Murray, asserting that financial whistleblowers need only demonstrate unequal treatment to win a lawsuit. However, this year, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals again threw out the award, citing flawed jury instructions.

Murray's lawyer, Robert Herbst, expressed disappointment but remains committed to seeking justice for his client. UBS, which has not commented on the appeal decision, previously claimed Murray's dismissal was part of a broader cost-reduction strategy. The legal saga underscores the complexity and challenges inherent in whistleblower litigation in the financial sector.

