Saudi-Pakistan Defence Ties: Strengthening Strategic Bonds
Saudi Arabia's top general, Gen Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, visited Pakistan to discuss enhancing strategic cooperation in defense, security, and counter-terrorism efforts. He met with Pakistan's civil and military leadership, reaffirming the strategic partnership and shared resolve to promote regional peace and combat extremism.
Saudi Arabia's top military leader, General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, held crucial talks with Pakistan's civil and military leadership on Monday, aiming to bolster strategic cooperation between the two nations.
During his visit, Gen Fayyad met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who emphasized Pakistan's commitment to deepening bilateral ties, particularly in defense, security, and economic collaboration. This dialogue culminated in discussions surrounding the 'Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement' signed earlier in Riyadh.
The general also engaged with Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, to explore advancing military cooperation. Both leaders underscored the ongoing importance of defense collaboration and security efforts. Gen Fayyad conveyed Saudi Arabia's strong intentions to elevate the defense partnership with Pakistan, reinforcing mutual interests in regional stability.
