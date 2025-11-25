MoSJE–Rural Development Pact to Empower DNT Communities Nationwide

In a landmark step toward strengthening inclusive development, the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment (MoSJE) and the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at transforming the lives of De-Notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities (DNTs) across India. The agreement represents a unified national effort to extend institutional support, livelihood opportunities, and long-term empowerment to some of the country’s most historically marginalized groups.

The MoU was formalized between Sri V. Apparao, CEO of the Development and Welfare Board for De-Notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities (DWBDNC) under MoSJE, and Sri T. K. Anil Kumar, Additional Secretary, MoRD. The collaboration marks a major milestone in integrating DNT Self-Help Groups (SHGs) into the expansive support systems of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

Historic Marginalization and the Need for Structural Inclusion

For centuries, DNT communities—comprising millions across India—have faced deep social exclusion, lack of formal identity documents, limited access to institutional credit, and barriers to stable livelihoods. Many communities remain outside mainstream welfare systems, making targeted interventions essential.

The MoU seeks to address these long-standing gaps through a multi-layered strategy that combines community organization, capacity building, credit access, and formal inclusion into rural economic structures.

Key Objectives of the MoU

The partnership lays out a structured roadmap with impactful interventions:

1. Integrating DNT SHGs into NRLM’s Institutional Network

Over 5,000 DNT SHGs created under DWBDNC will be onboarded into:

Village Organizations (VOs)

Cluster Level Federations (CLFs)

Livelihood value chains under DAY-NRLM

This transition will open access to credit support, market linkages, skill development, and income diversification.

2. Capacity Building and Long-Term Handholding

DWBDNC will nurture DNT SHGs for the first 12 months, strengthening their financial literacy, group processes, and enterprise readiness. DAY-NRLM will then extend support for 3–5 years, ensuring sustainable poverty reduction and asset creation.

3. Coordination Between National and State Missions

Close collaboration between DWBDNC and the State Rural Livelihood Missions (SRLMs) will enable seamless delivery of schemes, mentorship, and convergence with existing government programs.

4. Strengthening Convergence With National Missions

The MoU encourages synergy with multiple national initiatives, including:

Skill development programs

Financial inclusion drives

Digital empowerment campaigns

Social protection and welfare schemes

The goal is to create equitable and sustained development pathways tailored to DNT households.

The Introduction of “DNT Sakhi”: A Community-Led Support Cadre

One of the most innovative features of the MoU is the creation of the DNT Sakhi cadre. These women—drawn from within the communities—will serve as:

Facilitators of SHG formation

Connectors to government programs

Guides for credit access and livelihood planning

Mentors for social development activities

Each Sakhi will support approximately 30 families, grouped into three SHGs, ensuring personalized guidance and culturally sensitive implementation.

Voices From the Leadership

Sri V. Apparao, CEO, DWBDNC, MoSJE

“DWBDNC is committed to creating and nurturing DNT SHGs for a year. After 12 months of handholding, their onboarding into the NRLM ecosystem will strengthen them further by providing access to credit, institutional support, and dedicated guidance. This MoU is an essential step toward enabling dignity and stability for DNT families.”

Sri T. K. Anil Kumar, Additional Secretary, MoRD

“The empowerment of marginalized groups is a long journey requiring patience and persistence. NRLM remains committed to supporting DNT households for the next 3–5 years, helping them break the intergenerational cycle of poverty and achieve sustainable livelihoods.”

A Vision Rooted in Dignity, Opportunity and Self-Reliance

Officials from both ministries emphasized that the MoU signifies more than administrative cooperation. It represents a shared national commitment to:

Recognize the dignity of every DNT household

Ensure access to formal financial and social systems

Build pathways to self-reliance

Foster trust and long-term community engagement

Through this initiative, every DNT family is expected to be linked to stable institutions of development, unlocking new opportunities across rural India.

Toward a Transformative Future for DNT Families

The partnership between DWBDNC and DAY-NRLM is poised to reshape the socio-economic landscape for thousands of DNT families, creating new narratives of empowerment in communities long excluded from mainstream development.

Over the next few years, this collaboration will work toward:

Enhanced financial inclusion

Women-led community leadership

Strengthened local governance participation

Livelihood diversification and enterprise promotion

The MoU stands as a testament to the central government’s commitment to inclusive growth, social justice, and the upliftment of communities at the margins.