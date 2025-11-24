Left Menu

Brothers Arrested for Assaulting Minors in Alleged Theft Case

Two brothers, Muhammed Ashiq and Aadil Ahmad, were arrested in Keezhissery for brutally assaulting two minors accused of stealing food from a shop. The police have charged the brothers with attempted murder after finding evidence of severe physical torture. The minors are undergoing treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:47 IST
Brothers Arrested for Assaulting Minors in Alleged Theft Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals have been apprehended by police in Keezhissery for the brutal assault of two minors, following accusations that the boys tried to steal food items from a local shop.

Muhammed Ashiq, 25, and Aadil Ahmad, 23, both brothers residing in Alinchuvadu, Keezhissery, were taken into custody after the alleged incident occurred.

According to authorities, the minors entered the stationery shop on a Sunday afternoon when Ashiq and Ahmad were inside waiting to catch them. The brothers allegedly detained and violently attacked the boys from 2:30 am to 6:30 am using iron rods and wooden sticks. Consequently, the boys sustained severe injuries and were later handed over to police for attempted theft charges.

Kondotty police initiated an investigation and determined that the minors endured extensive physical abuse, leading to charges of attempted murder against the brothers. The injured minors are currently receiving medical care at Manjeri Medical College Hospital. Meanwhile, the accused have been remanded to judicial custody following their court appearance.

The police have submitted a report regarding the alleged attempted theft by the minors to the Juvenile Justice Board, shedding more light on this disturbing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

 Global
2
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
3
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
4
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025