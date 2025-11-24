Brothers Arrested for Assaulting Minors in Alleged Theft Case

Two individuals have been apprehended by police in Keezhissery for the brutal assault of two minors, following accusations that the boys tried to steal food items from a local shop.

Muhammed Ashiq, 25, and Aadil Ahmad, 23, both brothers residing in Alinchuvadu, Keezhissery, were taken into custody after the alleged incident occurred.

According to authorities, the minors entered the stationery shop on a Sunday afternoon when Ashiq and Ahmad were inside waiting to catch them. The brothers allegedly detained and violently attacked the boys from 2:30 am to 6:30 am using iron rods and wooden sticks. Consequently, the boys sustained severe injuries and were later handed over to police for attempted theft charges.

Kondotty police initiated an investigation and determined that the minors endured extensive physical abuse, leading to charges of attempted murder against the brothers. The injured minors are currently receiving medical care at Manjeri Medical College Hospital. Meanwhile, the accused have been remanded to judicial custody following their court appearance.

The police have submitted a report regarding the alleged attempted theft by the minors to the Juvenile Justice Board, shedding more light on this disturbing case.

