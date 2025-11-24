Corruption Allegations Rock Agra Rail: Union Leader Under Pressure

The Agra Rail Division has put union leader Sukesh Yadav on notice to substantiate allegations of corruption against a senior officer. In a notice dated November 21, 2025, Yadav, a loco pilot, was given three days to provide evidence supporting his claims of bribery within the division.

The allegations include senior management accepting bribes to influence job postings and passing departmental tests. Yadav accused the Senior Divisional Operations Manager of exchanging favourable postings for bribes, citing specific instances of station master transfers and a broader scheme involving hundreds of railway staff.

If Yadav fails to substantiate these claims, division officials warned that he would face disciplinary measures for potentially defaming a senior official's reputation. The allegations have sparked discussions on the ethics and integrity within the railway division.

(With inputs from agencies.)