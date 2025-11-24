Left Menu

Corruption Allegations Rock Agra Rail: Union Leader Under Pressure

The Agra Rail Division has issued a stern warning to union leader Sukesh Yadav, demanding proof for his serious corruption allegations against a senior official. Accusations included bribery for job postings and violations in staff transfers. Failure to provide evidence could result in disciplinary action against Yadav.

  • India

The Agra Rail Division has put union leader Sukesh Yadav on notice to substantiate allegations of corruption against a senior officer. In a notice dated November 21, 2025, Yadav, a loco pilot, was given three days to provide evidence supporting his claims of bribery within the division.

The allegations include senior management accepting bribes to influence job postings and passing departmental tests. Yadav accused the Senior Divisional Operations Manager of exchanging favourable postings for bribes, citing specific instances of station master transfers and a broader scheme involving hundreds of railway staff.

If Yadav fails to substantiate these claims, division officials warned that he would face disciplinary measures for potentially defaming a senior official's reputation. The allegations have sparked discussions on the ethics and integrity within the railway division.

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

