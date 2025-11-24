Tamil Nadu's Intensive Voter Roll Revision Hits Milestone

Tamil Nadu's Chief Electoral Officer, Archana Patnaik, announced on Monday that 96.22% of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms have been distributed across the state, and about half have been returned. The deadline for this exercise remains set for December 4, and no extension is planned.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, Patnaik detailed the efforts made so far in the ongoing revision of electoral rolls. Out of the 6.41 crore voters, 6.16 crore have received their forms from Booth Level Officers. Patnaik emphasized that the digitisation process is underway, with around 2 lakh applications being processed online.

Despite facing allegations of interference by DMK workers, Patnaik reassured that the operation proceeds in a fair and organized manner. In addition, senior Election Commission officials are scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu from November 24-26 to evaluate the implementation and address any district-level challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)