The Chilling Tale of Muskan: Love, Murder, and New Beginnings Behind Bars

Muskan, accused of her husband's brutal murder, has given birth to a girl while in jail. Her case, involving dismemberment and concealment of the body, has attracted significant attention. Despite her family being informed, they have not visited her. The police continue to investigate the chilling crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:25 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, Muskan, currently incarcerated for the grisly murder of her husband, Saurabh Rajput, gave birth to a baby girl at a Meerut medical facility, authorities reported.

Senior Jail Superintendent Dr. Viresh Raj Sharma confirmed that Muskan was admitted to Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College after her labor pains intensified late Sunday night. Dr. Shakun Singh of the Obstetrics Department stated that the 2.4 kg newborn arrived via a normal delivery, with both mother and daughter in stable condition.

Saurabh was allegedly murdered by Muskan and her suspected lover, Sahil Shukla, on March 4. The pair is accused of dismembering his body, hiding the remains in a cement-filled drum, and fleeing to Himachal Pradesh. While security at the hospital has been heightened, investigations into the calculated crime are still ongoing.

