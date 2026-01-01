Delhi High Court Empowers Wife as Legal Guardian for Vegetative Husband

The Delhi High Court has appointed a woman as the legal guardian for her husband, who has been in a vegetative state since last February. This follows a medical condition that rendered him incapable of managing his affairs.

The court invoked the 'parens patriae' doctrine, a rare legal measure applied in extraordinary cases where the individual is unable to make decisions. The wife's responsibilities now include managing her husband's estate, finances, and medical decisions.

This ruling addresses the legal vacuum in guardianship cases, setting a precedent as the court emphasized the necessity for such appointments when no other guardian exists. Her role is supported by family consent and verified by medical reports.

