Delhi High Court Empowers Wife as Legal Guardian for Vegetative Husband

The Delhi High Court appointed a woman as the legal guardian of her husband, who is in a vegetative state due to a medical condition. Invoking its 'parens patriae' jurisdiction, the court granted her rights to manage her husband's estate and medical matters, citing a lack of existing legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has appointed a woman as the legal guardian for her husband, who has been in a vegetative state since last February. This follows a medical condition that rendered him incapable of managing his affairs.

The court invoked the 'parens patriae' doctrine, a rare legal measure applied in extraordinary cases where the individual is unable to make decisions. The wife's responsibilities now include managing her husband's estate, finances, and medical decisions.

This ruling addresses the legal vacuum in guardianship cases, setting a precedent as the court emphasized the necessity for such appointments when no other guardian exists. Her role is supported by family consent and verified by medical reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

